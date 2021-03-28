Ares
2010|
Motor Yacht
Ares is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Pisa, Italy.
Design
Ares measures 46.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 483 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Ares also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Model
Ares is a semi-custom Leopard 46 model.
Other yachts based on this Leopard 46 semi-custom model include: Pure One.
Performance and Capabilities
Ares has a top speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system
Ares has a fuel capacity of 29,365 litres, and a water capacity of 6,330 litres.
Other Specifications
Ares has a hull NB of 46/02.
Ares flies the flag of Australia.