Ares is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Pisa, Italy.

Design

Ares measures 46.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 483 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Ares also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Model

Ares is a semi-custom Leopard 46 model.

Other yachts based on this Leopard 46 semi-custom model include: Pure One.

Performance and Capabilities

Ares has a top speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Ares has a fuel capacity of 29,365 litres, and a water capacity of 6,330 litres.

Other Specifications

Ares has a hull NB of 46/02.

Ares flies the flag of Australia.