Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 51m
Year 2017

Aresteas

2017

|

Sail Yacht

Aresteas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Aresteas Yachting.

Design

Aresteas measures 51.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.28 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aresteas has a wood hull.

Her interior design is by Aldo Vianni.

Aresteas also features naval architecture by Fuat Turan and Karatas Yacht Design Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Aresteas has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aresteas has a fuel capacity of 40,500 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

Accommodation

Aresteas accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aresteas is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

14.5Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

10.28m

crew:

10

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events