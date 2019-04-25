Aresteas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Aresteas Yachting.

Design

Aresteas measures 51.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.28 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aresteas has a wood hull.

Her interior design is by Aldo Vianni.

Aresteas also features naval architecture by Fuat Turan and Karatas Yacht Design Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Aresteas has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aresteas has a fuel capacity of 40,500 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

Accommodation

Aresteas accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aresteas is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.