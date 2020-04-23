ARG Stabilized is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts.

ARG Stabilized is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

ARG Stabilized measures 28.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

ARG Stabilized has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

ARG Stabilized also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

ARG Stabilized has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

ARG Stabilized has a fuel capacity of 11,800 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

ARG Stabilized accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

ARG Stabilized has a hull NB of 94/21.