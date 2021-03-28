Argo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Marsun.

Design

Argo measures 34.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Argo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Argo also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Other Specifications

Argo has a hull NB of 197.