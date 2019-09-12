Argolide is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Argolide measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.57 metres and a beam of 6.75 metres.

Argolide has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Argolide also features naval architecture by CRN.

Accommodation

Argolide accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.