Argonauts is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Baia Yachts, in Italy.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Argonauts measures 31.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet.

Argonauts has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Argonauts also features naval architecture by Baia Yachts.

Model

Argonauts is a semi-custom Baia One Hundred model.

Other yachts based on this Baia One Hundred semi-custom model include: Fan One, Katara III, Force 10, Mirage.

Performance and Capabilities

Argonauts has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 45.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Argonauts has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Argonauts accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Argonauts has a hull NB of 100/04.