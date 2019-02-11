Argyll is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by North American Yachts and Shipbuilding.

Argyll is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by North American Yachts and Shipbuilding.

Design

Argyll measures 46.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 8.99 metres.

Argyll has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Argyll also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.

Performance and Capabilities

Argyll has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Argyll has a fuel capacity of 66,620 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.

Accommodation

Argyll accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Argyll flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.