Aria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sanlorenzo in Ameglia, Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Aria measures 31.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Aria has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Aria accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aria flies the flag of Italian.