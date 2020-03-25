Ariadna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ariadna measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.83 metres.

Ariadna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Ariadna also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ariadna has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ariadna accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ariadna has a hull NB of 15347.

Ariadna is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.