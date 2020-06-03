We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ariadne
1990|
Sail Yacht
Ariadne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Aegean Builders.
Design
Ariadne measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.
Ariadne has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Antonis Ploutis.
Ariadne also features naval architecture by Antonis Ploutis.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ariadne has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ariadne accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.