Ariadne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Aegean Builders.

Design

Ariadne measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Ariadne has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Antonis Ploutis.

Ariadne also features naval architecture by Antonis Ploutis.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ariadne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Aegean Builders.

Design

Ariadne measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Ariadne has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Antonis Ploutis.

Ariadne also features naval architecture by Antonis Ploutis.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ariadne has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ariadne accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.