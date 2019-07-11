Read online now
Length 27.01m
Ariadne P is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2004.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Ariadne P measures 27.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 5.91 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 117 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ariadne P has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Ariadne P also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Ariadne P has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Ariadne P has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ariadne P accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

5.91m

crew:

4

draft:

1.92m
