Ariana
2006|
Motor Yacht
Ariana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.
Design
Ariana measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Ariana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mengi-Yay.
Ariana also features naval architecture by Mengi-Yay.
Performance and Capabilities
Ariana has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ariana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.
Design
Ariana measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Ariana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mengi-Yay.
Ariana also features naval architecture by Mengi-Yay.
Performance and Capabilities
Ariana has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ariana has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,600 litres.
She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ariana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ariana is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.