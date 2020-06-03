Ariana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.

Ariana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Turkey.

Design

Ariana measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ariana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mengi-Yay.

Ariana also features naval architecture by Mengi-Yay.

Performance and Capabilities

Ariana has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ariana has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,600 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ariana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ariana is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.