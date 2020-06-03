Read online now
Length 45m
Year 1966

Ariane Ni

1966

|

Motor Yacht

Ariane Ni is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Design

Ariane Ni measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Ariane Ni has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Ariane Ni also features naval architecture by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Performance and Capabilities

Ariane Ni has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ariane Ni accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8m

crew:

12

draft:

3.7m
