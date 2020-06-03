We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 45m
Year 1966
Ariane Ni
Motor Yacht
Ariane Ni is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Dubigeon-Normandie.
Design
Ariane Ni measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.
Ariane Ni has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubigeon-Normandie.
Ariane Ni also features naval architecture by Dubigeon-Normandie.
Performance and Capabilities
Ariane Ni has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Ariane Ni accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.