Ariane Ni is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Design

Ariane Ni measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Ariane Ni has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Ariane Ni also features naval architecture by Dubigeon-Normandie.

Performance and Capabilities

Ariane Ni has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ariane Ni accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.