Arielle I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Bodrum Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Arielle I measures 27 feet in length and has a beam of 6.5 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Arielle I has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Arielle I accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arielle I flies the flag of Turkish.