Arience is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Arience measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,632 tonnes.

Arience has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Arience also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Arience has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Arience has a fuel capacity of 114,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

Accommodation

Arience accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arience is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6486.

Arience is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.