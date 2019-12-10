Arience
Arience is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Arience measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,632 tonnes.
Arience has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Arience also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Arience has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Arience has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Arience has a fuel capacity of 114,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.
Accommodation
Arience accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.
Other Specifications
Arience is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6486.
Arience is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.