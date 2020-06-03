Aries is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1952 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Aries is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1952 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Aries measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Aries has a teak hull with a steel / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Aries also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and Olivier van Meer.

Performance and Capabilities

Aries has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Aries has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aries accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.