Aries
1952|
Sail Yacht
Aries is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1952 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Aries measures 35.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Aries has a teak hull with a steel / teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Aries also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and Olivier van Meer.
Performance and Capabilities
Aries has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Aries has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Aries has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aries accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.