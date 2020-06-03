Ariete Primo
1967
Motor Yacht
Ariete Primo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Dunston Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Ariete Primo measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 447 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Ariete Primo has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Yankee Delta.
Her interior design is by Ariete Primo.
Ariete Primo also features naval architecture by Dunston Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Ariete Primo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Ariete Primo has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ariete Primo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ariete Primo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.