Ariete Primo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Dunston Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Ariete Primo measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 447 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ariete Primo has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Yankee Delta.

Her interior design is by Ariete Primo.

Ariete Primo also features naval architecture by Dunston Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Ariete Primo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ariete Primo has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ariete Primo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ariete Primo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.