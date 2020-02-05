Arion is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Arion measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.64 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Arion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Arion also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Arion is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Tosca, Couach 3700 Fly- 07.

Performance and Capabilities

Arion has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Arion is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Arion measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.64 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Arion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Arion also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Arion is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Tosca, Couach 3700 Fly- 07.

Performance and Capabilities

Arion has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Arion has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Arion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arion has a hull NB of 3700.06.