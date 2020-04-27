Arioso is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Arioso measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Arioso has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Arioso also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Arioso is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Arioso has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Arioso is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Arioso measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Arioso has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Arioso also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Arioso is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Arioso has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Arioso has a fuel capacity of 37,472 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Arioso accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arioso has a hull NB of 1516.