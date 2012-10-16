Aristarchos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2015.

Aristarchos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Aristarchos measures 33.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes.

Aristarchos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Dick Young.

Aristarchos also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Aristarchos has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aristarchos has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aristarchos accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aristarchos has a hull NB of 131-001.