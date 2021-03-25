Aristotelis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Akroproro Shipyard.

Design

Aristotelis measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lally Poulias.

Aristotelis also features naval architecture by Maritime Techniques.

Performance and Capabilities

Aristotelis has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Aristotelis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.