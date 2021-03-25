Length 25m
Year 2017
Aristotelis
2017|
Motor Yacht
Aristotelis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Akroproro Shipyard.
Design
Aristotelis measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Lally Poulias.
Aristotelis also features naval architecture by Maritime Techniques.
Performance and Capabilities
Aristotelis has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Aristotelis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.