Ark Angel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Design

Ark Angel measures 54.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 713 tonnes.

Ark Angel has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Harbour Yacht Services.

Ark Angel also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Performance and Capabilities

Ark Angel has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Ark Angel has a fuel capacity of 245,000 litres, and a water capacity of 72,000 litres.

She also has a range of 19,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ark Angel accommodates up to 14 guests .

Other Specifications

Ark Angel has a hull NB of 1808.