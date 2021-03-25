Armathia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Lowland Yachts , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Armathia measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.66 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.

Armathia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Armathia also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Armathia has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Armathia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Lowland Yachts , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Armathia measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.66 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 158 tonnes.

Armathia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Armathia also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Armathia has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Armathia has a fuel capacity of 17,400 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Armathia accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Armathia flies the flag of Greece.