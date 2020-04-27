Arms Reach is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Arms Reach is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Arms Reach measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Arms Reach has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Arms Reach also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Arms Reach is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Arms Reach has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Arms Reach has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Arms Reach accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arms Reach has a hull NB of 1509.