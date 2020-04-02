Arrecho is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Arrecho measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Model

Arrecho is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Tail Lights, Cinque, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Performance and Capabilities

Arrecho has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Arrecho has a fuel capacity of 21,621 litres, and a water capacity of 3,346 litres.

Accommodation

Arrecho accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.