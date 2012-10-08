Arrigoderci is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Arrigoderci measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Arrigoderci has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Arrigoderci contains 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Arrigoderci has a Absolute White hull.

Arrigoderci flies the flag of the United States.