Another fabulous new Feadship has seen the light of day as she is moved out of her construction hall in Aalsmeer ready for sea trials ahead of the official launch ceremony in January.

This striking 75-metre motoryacht is also the first Feadship to be drawn by Jonny Horsfield and his team at the H2 Yacht Design studio in London, which is a mighty fine way to celebrate 25 years in the business.

Richly decorated in an architectural way which is entirely in tune with the exterior, more information on Arrow’s interior will be released at a later stage. What will never be seen but very soon be heard is the success of the unprecedented sound attenuation work that went into making this Feadship as quiet as possible, including the noise transmission between the living spaces.