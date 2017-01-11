Ars Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Ars Dream measures 25.50 metres in length and has a beam of 5.74 feet.

Ars Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Ars Dream is a semi-custom Princess 82MY model.

Performance and Capabilities

Ars Dream has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Ars Dream accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.