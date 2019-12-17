Nobiskrug presents the first reveal of their latest high-tech 80-meter Project 790, as the superyacht has been moved from Kiel shipyard into the superyacht hall of the Rendsburg facility.

The yacht’s journey between the two shipyards started from Kiel Fjord with a passage through the locks, into the Kiel Canal continuing to Rendsburg, reaching the shipyard in the afternoon.



Following the keel-laying in March this year, the construction of all sections up to assembly of the complete hull took place in the advanced shipbuilding facilities of the yard in Kiel. The superyacht will be expertly outfitted in the modern climate- controlled superyacht hall in Rendsburg until delivery in 2019.