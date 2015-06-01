Superlative design and an exceptionally high standard of construction characterize this sleek super-low profile fast cruising sloop launched in March 2007. At 44m, Salperton epitomizes the winning combination of innovative design from Dubois Naval Architects coupled with Fitzroy Yacht’s world class excellence in engineering, workmanship and attention to detail.

The interior of Salperton, with an owner’s suite, three generous guest cabins and three crew cabins in addition to the upper and lower saloons and galley, was designed by Adam Lay Studio. The contemporary look of the oak and walnut joinery is complemented by the palette of calm colours and textures utilised in the fabrics and upholstery. The vessel features custom designed furniture, oak flooring, luxurious carpets, bronze and leather door hardware all combining to create a warm and practical style.



Salperton is a yacht of distinctive pedigree and luxury, confirming Fitzroy Yachts reputation as one of the leading super yacht builders in the world.