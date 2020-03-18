Artemy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Artemy measures 35.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.41 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 224 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Artemy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Artemy is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Arrecho, Tail Lights, Cinque, Giaola-Lu.

Performance and Capabilities

Artemy has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Artemy has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Artemy accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Artemy has a hull NB of AZ 116/31.

Artemy flies the flag of the United Kingdom.