Length 26.52m
Year 2000
Arthur's Way
2000|
Motor Yacht
Arthur's Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanfast, in the United States.
Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.
Design
Arthur's Way measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.
Arthur's Way has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Accommodation
Arthur's Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.