Arthur's Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Oceanfast, in the United States.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Arthur's Way measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Arthur's Way has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Arthur's Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.