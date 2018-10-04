Arthur's Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Millennium Superyachts.

MILLENNIUM SUPER YACHTS can be said to have begun in the 1980s, with a triad of powerful megayachts whose names conjure the essence of opulence and responsive speed - Octopussy, Moonraker, and Thunderball - the fastest super yachts in the world.

Design

Arthur's Way measures 36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 7.6 feet.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Arthur's Way also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Accommodation

Arthur's Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.