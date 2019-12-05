Asahi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Asahi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Asahi measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Asahi has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Perini Navi.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Asahi also features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Asahi has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Asahi has a fuel capacity of 59,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Asahi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Asahi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2086.

Asahi is an A.B.S. Malta Cross A1 AMS Yachting Service class yacht.