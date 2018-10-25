Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.5m
Year 2003

Ascari

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Ascari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Ascari measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.84 feet and a beam of 7.44 feet.

Ascari has an aluminium hull.

Accommodation

Ascari accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ascari flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.44m

crew:

5

draft:

1.84m
Other Palmer Johnson yachts
Related News