Ascari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Ascari measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.84 feet and a beam of 7.44 feet.

Ascari has an aluminium hull.

Accommodation

Ascari accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ascari flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.