Aschanti IV of Vegasack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1954 by Burmester.

Design

Aschanti IV of Vegasack measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Aschanti IV of Vegasack has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Henry Gruber.

Aschanti IV of Vegasack also features naval architecture by Henry Gruber.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Aschanti IV of Vegasack has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Aschanti IV of Vegasack accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.