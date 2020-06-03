Aschanti IV of Vegasack
1954|
Sail Yacht
Aschanti IV of Vegasack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1954 by Burmester.
Design
Aschanti IV of Vegasack measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Aschanti IV of Vegasack has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Henry Gruber.
Aschanti IV of Vegasack also features naval architecture by Henry Gruber.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Aschanti IV of Vegasack has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
Accommodation
Aschanti IV of Vegasack accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.