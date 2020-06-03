Asean Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yantai Raffles in Yantai, China.

Asean Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yantai Raffles in Yantai, China.

Design

Asean Lady measures 88.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 21.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,385 tonnes.

Asean Lady has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ian Mitchell Design.

Asean Lady also features naval architecture by Yantai Raffles and Ian Mitchell Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Asean Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Asean Lady has a fuel capacity of 256,700 litres, and a water capacity of 99,600 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Asean Lady accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Asean Lady has a hull NB of YPZ97-92.

Asean Lady flies the flag of Panama.