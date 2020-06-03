Asean Lady
2004|
Motor Yacht
Asean Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yantai Raffles in Yantai, China.
Design
Asean Lady measures 88.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 21.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,385 tonnes.
Asean Lady has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ian Mitchell Design.
Asean Lady also features naval architecture by Yantai Raffles and Ian Mitchell Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Asean Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Asean Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Yantai Raffles in Yantai, China.
Design
Asean Lady measures 88.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 21.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,385 tonnes.
Asean Lady has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ian Mitchell Design.
Asean Lady also features naval architecture by Yantai Raffles and Ian Mitchell Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Asean Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Asean Lady has a fuel capacity of 256,700 litres, and a water capacity of 99,600 litres.
She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Asean Lady accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.
Other Specifications
Asean Lady has a hull NB of YPZ97-92.
Asean Lady flies the flag of Panama.