Length 39.65m
Year 2007

Aset

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Aset is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Aset measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Aset has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Aset also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Aset has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Aset has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aset accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aset has a hull NB of 130/08.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

32Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.76m

crew:

6

draft:

1.35m
