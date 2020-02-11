Aset is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Aset is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Aset measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Aset has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Aset also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Aset has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Aset has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aset accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aset has a hull NB of 130/08.