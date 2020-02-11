Aset
2007|
Motor Yacht
Aset is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Aset has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.
She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aset accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aset has a hull NB of 130/08.