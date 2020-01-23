Read online now
Length 27.43m
Year 1992

Asha

1992

Motor Yacht

Asha is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Asha measures 27.43 metres in length and has a beam of 6.89 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Asha has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Accommodation

Asha accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

cabins:

3

beam:

6.89m

crew:

4

draft:

