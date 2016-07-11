Asha
Motor Yacht
Asha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Asha measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 79 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Asha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Asha also features naval architecture by Roberto Del Re.
Performance and Capabilities
Asha has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Asha has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.
She also has a range of 460 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Asha accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Asha flies the flag of the United Kingdom.