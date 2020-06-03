Ashena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Wadia Boat Builders.

Ashena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Wadia Boat Builders.

Design

Ashena measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 9.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 512 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ashena has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wadia Boat Builders.

Her interior design is by Nozer Wadia & Associates.

Ashena also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Ashena has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ashena has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ashena accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ashena is an I.R.S. class yacht. She flies the flag of Indian.