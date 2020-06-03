Askari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Sermons.

Design

Askari measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Askari has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Coe M. Best.She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Askari has a fuel capacity of 117,347 litres, and a water capacity of 21,198 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Askari accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.