Askari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Sermons.
Design
Askari measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.
Askari has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Coe M. Best.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Askari has a fuel capacity of 117,347 litres, and a water capacity of 21,198 litres.
She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Askari accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.