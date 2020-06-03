Read online now
Askari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Sermons.

Design

Askari measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Askari has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Coe M. Best.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Askari accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

8.53m

crew:

6

draft:

3.25m
