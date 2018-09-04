Aslec 4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Aslec 4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Aslec 4 measures 45.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Aslec 4 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Aslec 4 also features naval architecture by Rossinavi.

Performance and Capabilities

Aslec 4 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aslec 4 has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aslec 4 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aslec 4 has a hull NB of FR024.