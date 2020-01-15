Asolare is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Asolare is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Design

Asolare measures 47.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 208 tonnes.

Asolare has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Asolare also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Asolare has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Asolare has a fuel capacity of 18,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Asolare accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Asolare has a hull NB of H404.