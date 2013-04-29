Length 36.58m
Year 2002
Aspen Alternative
2002|
Motor Yacht
Aspen Alternative is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sovereign Yachts.
Design
Aspen Alternative measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 metres and a beam of 7.6 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Aspen Alternative has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.
Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.
Aspen Alternative also features naval architecture by Sovereign Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Aspen Alternative has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Aspen Alternative accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.