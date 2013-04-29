Aspen Alternative is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Aspen Alternative measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 metres and a beam of 7.6 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Aspen Alternative has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Aspen Alternative also features naval architecture by Sovereign Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Aspen Alternative has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Aspen Alternative accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.