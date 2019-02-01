Astarte II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Astarte II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Astarte II measures 65.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,160 tonnes.

Astarte II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ross Industrie.

Her interior design is by Jacqueline Thwaites .

Astarte II also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Astarte II has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Astarte II has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 63,000 litres.

Accommodation

Astarte II accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astarte II has a hull NB of 224.