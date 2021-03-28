Asteria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Asteria measures 48.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.15 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Asteria has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Asteria also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Asteria has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Asteria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Asteria measures 48.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.15 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Asteria has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Asteria also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Asteria has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Asteria has a fuel capacity of 170,000 litres, and a water capacity of 70,000 litres.

Accommodation

Asteria accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Asteria flies the flag of Marshall Islands.