Asteria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Design

Asteria measures 48.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.15 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 669 tonnes.

Asteria has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Asteria also features naval architecture by Anastassiades & Tsortanides.

Performance and Capabilities

Asteria has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Asteria has a fuel capacity of 170,000 litres, and a water capacity of 70,000 litres.

Accommodation

Asteria accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Asteria flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

9.6m

crew:

12

draft:

4.15m
