Astir is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Astir measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Astir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Astir also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Astir has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Astir has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Astir accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astir is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.