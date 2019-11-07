Astondoa 102 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa, in Italy.

Design

Astondoa 102 measures 31.45 feet in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Astondoa 102 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Astondoa 102 also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Astondoa 102 is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Astondoa 102 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Astondoa 102 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astondoa 102 is MCA compliant