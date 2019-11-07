Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.45m
Year 2006

Astondoa 102

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Astondoa 102 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa, in Italy.

Design

Astondoa 102 measures 31.45 feet in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Astondoa 102 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Astondoa 102 also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Astondoa 102 is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Astondoa 102 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Astondoa 102 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astondoa 102 is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.03m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Astondoa yachts
Related News