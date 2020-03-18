Astra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Amels in Holland, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Astra measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.38 feet and a beam of 9 feet.

Astra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Performance and Capabilities

Astra has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Astra accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Astra has a hull NB of 465.